President Donald Trump will present the Medal of Valor to six police officers who responded to the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, last month.

The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. EDT Monday at the White House.

The six officers were patrolling a popular nightlife area when a gunman wearing body armor and carrying extra magazines opened fire on a line of people waiting to get inside Ned Peppers Bar, killing nine and injuring more than two dozen people.

The officers engaged the shooter, killing him in less than 30 seconds. Their swift response is credited for preventing a worse tragedy that could have resulted in more deaths.

The Public Safety Medal of Valor award is the highest decoration for bravery a public safety officer can receive in the U.S.