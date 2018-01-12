Trump to Extend Iran Sanctions Relief, Keeping Nuke Deal Alive For Now

In this Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump makes a statement from the White House on his administration's strategy for dealing with Iran.

President Donald Trump will, for the final time, waive sanctions against Iran, according to senior administration officials.

The move extends the life of an international nuclear accord that Trump disavowed three months ago, CNBC reported.

Trump will work with European partners on developing new triggers to strengthen the deal, which was enacted in 2015 by six world powers.

He will be open to remaining in the Iran deal only if he can secure that new agreement without a sunset clause, officials told CNBC.

Under the terms of the deal, the sitting president must suspend various sanctions every 120 to 180 days. Trump has called the accord the "worst deal ever," but he's declined to scrap it while Congress prepares legislation to modify the agreement.



