Trump to Impose Sanctions on Turkey Amid GOP Blowback to Syria Troop Withdrawal
Trump to Impose Sanctions on Turkey Amid GOP Blowback to Syria Troop Withdrawal

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

    AP
    A Turkish forces soldiers looks on as tanks are transported by trucks to their new positions on a road towards the border with Syria in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.

    President Donald Trump said Monday he plans to sanction Turkey amid sustained criticism from Republican lawmakers over his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria to make way for a Turkish operation, NBC News reported

    Trump said he would sign an executive order authorizing sanctions “against current and former officials” in Turkey’s government “and any persons contributing to Turkey’s destabilizing actions in northeast Syria.”

    Trump's move to withdraw American troops from northern Syria received bipartisan condemnation.

