A Turkish forces soldiers looks on as tanks are transported by trucks to their new positions on a road towards the border with Syria in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.

President Donald Trump said Monday he plans to sanction Turkey amid sustained criticism from Republican lawmakers over his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria to make way for a Turkish operation, NBC News reported.

Trump said he would sign an executive order authorizing sanctions “against current and former officials” in Turkey’s government “and any persons contributing to Turkey’s destabilizing actions in northeast Syria.”

Trump's move to withdraw American troops from northern Syria received bipartisan condemnation.