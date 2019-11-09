Two Disney Employees Among Those Arrested in Child Pornography Sting

A month-long child pornography sting in Central Florida ended with 17 arrests, including two Disney World employees.

In a press release, Polk County Sheriff's Office says during the operation, one man was caught attempting to meet a child for sexual favors, two different men pursued nude pictures from two different 13-year-old girls and one man admitted that if he did not look at child pronography, he would sexually batter a child.

“The people arrested during this operation prey on the most innocent and vulnerable among us---our children. The undercover detectives who investigate these crimes have to see things that nobody should have to see, and no child should have to experience. Each one of these arrests has removed a predator from our streets, and the internet,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says.

The ages of those arrested ranged from 19 to 77 years old.

According to police, 52-year-old Donald Durr Jr. was a custodian at Walt Disney World Resorts. They say an electronic tablet seized by authorities contained three images of child pornography.

Durr described himself as "a pervert but not a monster," police say.

40-year-old Brett Kinney was a Guest Experience Manager at Disney World, police say. In a statement, authorities say Kinney admitted to having an addiction to child pronography.

In total, all 17 men face 626 charges.