New Video Shows Apparent UFO Encounter Off East Coast

This video is an analysis of unidentified aerial phenomena footage released by the Department of Defense. The video was put together by To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences and was reviewed by multiple government organizations prior to publication. (Published Wednesday, March 14, 2018)

In 2015, U.S. Navy pilots intercepted a high-speed unidentified aircraft somewhere off of the East Coast.

We're getting our first look at what is only the third official government release of unidentified aerial phenomena three years later.

The previously undisclosed footage was analyzed by field experts at To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science and packaged in the above video, titled "Go Fast". It was reviewed by multiple government agencies for approval prior to being published.

The footage shows the moment a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet crew spots the aircraft with an onboard forward-looking infrared system.

Flying around 300 mph at 25,000 feet, the Super Hornet crew at first has trouble locking their sensor on the aircraft as it flies at low altitude above the ocean.

Once they are able to track it, cockpit audio reveals just how excited, and curious, the crew was about the find.

According to TTSA's analysis, the aircraft appears to be oval shaped with no obvious wings or tails. Authors note that at the same range, wings on a cruise missile would be visible on the Super Hornet's imaging system.

The analysis also notes that there is no visible exhaust plume trailing the aircraft, and compares that observation to a still image of an in-flight F-16 captured on the same imaging system.

Among TTSA's field experts are Chris Mellon, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence with the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations, Luis Elizondo, a former Pentagon military intelligence official, and Steve Justice, a former Program Director for Advanced Systems at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works.

Elizondo was at the center of a New York Times article after he confirmed the existence of a clandestine government department, the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, that investigated the existence of U.F.O’s.



Included in that article are the first two official government videos of unidentified aerial phenomena, "Gimbal" and "Nimitz Flir1".

To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science says it is a consortium of scientists, aerospace engineers and others working to allow "researchers the freedom to explore exotic science and technologies with the infrastructure and resources to rapidly transition innovative ideas into world-changing products and services."