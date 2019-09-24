British Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke the law when he suspended Parliament earlier this month, the country's top court ruled on Tuesday.
The decision marks a decisive setback for the government, potentially giving lawmakers more time to scrutinize and challenge its Brexit plans, NBC News reported.
It's the latest twist in a saga that has divided and paralyzed the country since it voted to leave the European Union in a June 2016 referendum.
Johnson has vowed to take the U.K. out of the bloc on the current Oct. 31 deadline with or without a deal.