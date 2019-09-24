U.K. Supreme Court Rules Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Parliament Suspension Unlawful - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Red Flag Warning in Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

U.K. Supreme Court Rules Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Parliament Suspension Unlawful

The decision marks a decisive setback for the government, potentially giving lawmakers more time to scrutinize and challenge its Brexit plans

Published 9 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Surprising Facts About Daylight Saving Time
    Jason DeCrow/AP
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the Climate Action Summit in the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke the law when he suspended Parliament earlier this month, the country's top court ruled on Tuesday.

    The decision marks a decisive setback for the government, potentially giving lawmakers more time to scrutinize and challenge its Brexit plans, NBC News reported.

    It's the latest twist in a saga that has divided and paralyzed the country since it voted to leave the European Union in a June 2016 referendum.

    Johnson has vowed to take the U.K. out of the bloc on the current Oct. 31 deadline with or without a deal.

    Britain Suspends Parliament Amid Brexit Chaos

    [NATL] Britain Suspends Parliament Amid Brexit Chaos and Crisis

    The British government has formally suspended parliament, sending lawmakers home for five weeks amid a Brexit crisis early Tuesday, but only after House of Commons Speaker John Bercow voiced his dismay, calling it "an act of executive fiat." Opposition lawmakers chanted "shame on you," as Bercow and conservative leaders left the room.

    (Published Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices