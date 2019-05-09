U.S. Officials: Iran Official OK'd Attacks on American Military - NBC Bay Area
U.S. Officials: Iran Official OK'd Attacks on American Military

Intelligence shows that an Iranian official discussed activating Iranian-backed groups to target Americans

Published 14 minutes ago

    Mohammed Huwais/AFP/Getty Images, File
    Yemen's Shiite Houthi rebels shout slogans in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

    The U.S. decision to surge additional military forces into the Middle East was based in part on intelligence that the Iranian regime has told some of its proxy forces and surrogates that they can now go after American military personnel and assets in the region, according to three U.S. officials familiar with the intelligence.

    The intelligence shows that an Iranian official discussed activating Iranian-backed groups to target Americans, but did not mention targeting the militaries of other nations, the officials said.

    Among the specific threats the U.S. military is now tracking, officials say, are possible missile attacks by Iranian dhows, or small ships, in the Persian Gulf; attacks in Iraq by Iranian-trained Shiite militia groups; and attacks against U.S. ships by the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

    The U.S. has accused Iran of moving missiles and missile components through the region's waterways for years, shipping missiles to the Houthis in Yemen and others. And Shiite militia groups like Baghdad Katib Hezbollah (BKH) have been in Iraq for years, acting essentially as sleeper cells. What is new and what has alarmed U.S. military officials, sources say, is the call to awaken and activate these existing threats.

