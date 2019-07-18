A June 29, 2019, photo of a C-2A Greyhound from the "Rawhides" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 making an arrested landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea.

The United States Navy has launched a search for a missing active-duty sailor after a reported “overboard incident” onboard USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea.

Navy officials confirmed Thursday that a sailor was missing from Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). On Wednesday, there was an overboard incident onboard the vessel as it operated in the Arabian Sea.

USS Abraham – as well as Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), Spanish Álvaro de Bazán-class frigate Méndez Núñez (F 104) and Pakistan Navy Ship PSN Aslat (F265) – "are currently conducting search and rescue operations in the Arabian Sea," the Navy said.

The sailor’s name has not yet been released by officials. For now, the Navy has listed his status as "Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown," or "DUSTWUN."

Further details of the incident were not immediately released.

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to “ensure security in the Central Region,” according to the Navy, “connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.”

In May, it was directed toward the Middle East, amid tensions.

Commissioned in 1989, USS Abraham Lincoln was homeported in San Diego from 2006 to 2011 before moving to Norfolk, Virginia. Last August, the Navy announced Abraham Lincoln would be shifted back to its San Diego homeport.