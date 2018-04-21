Visit National Parks for Free Saturday - NBC Bay Area
Visit National Parks for Free Saturday

The National Park Service will offer a "fee-free" day Saturday to kick off National Park Week

By Erica Jones

Published 26 minutes ago

    Pierre Leclerc Photography/Getty Images
    In this file photo, a sunset in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia is seen. On Saturday, April 21, National Parks across the country are allowing people to visit for free.

    The sun is shining, and the weather is finally warming up. What better way to celebrate than to visit one of the nation's beautiful national parks -- for free.

    The National Park Service will offer a "fee-free" day Saturday to kick off National Park Week. Fee-free days cover entrance fees, commercial tour fees and transportation entrance fees.

    Events throughout National Park Week include Earth Day (April 22), a Military and Veteran Recognition Day (April 28) and more. This year's theme is "Park Stars" to celebrate "everything from starry skies to superstar volunteers, park features, and resources," according to the NPS website.

    In honor of Earth Day on Sunday, the NPS is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the National Trails System, as well as the Wild & Scenic Rivers System. And next Sunday, they'll celebrate National Park Rx Day -- another opportunity to get out and spend some time at a national park or trail. 

    Find more info about National Park Week events here.

    Here’s a list of some national parks you can explore for free Saturday:

    Maryland:
    Antietam National Battlefield
    Assateague Island National Seashore
    Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park
    Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine
    Fort Washington Park
    Harpers Ferry National Historical Park

    Virginia:
    Appomattox Court House National Historical Park
    Colonial National Historical Park
    George Washington Memorial Parkway’s Great Falls Park
    Manassas National Battlefield Park
    Petersburg National Battlefield
    Prince William Forest Park
    Shenandoah National Park

    California:
    Cabrillo National Monument
    Death Valley National Park
    Joshua Tree National Park
    Lassen Volcanic National Park
    Lava Beds National Monument
    Muir Woods National Monument
    Pinnacles National Park
    San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park
    Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks
    Whiskeytown National Recreation Area
    Yosemite National Park

    Ohio:
    James A. Garfield National Historic Site
    Perry's Victory & International Peace Memorial

    Oklahoma:
    Fort Smith National Historic Site

    Washington:
    Fort Vancouver National Historic Site
    Lewis & Clark National Historical Park
    Mount Rainier National Park
    Olympic National Park

    Texas:
    Big Bend National Park
    Fort Davis National Historic Site
    Guadalupe Mountains National Park
    Padre Island National Seashore

    Find the full list of participating parks here.

      

