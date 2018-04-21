Visit National Parks for Free Saturday

The sun is shining, and the weather is finally warming up. What better way to celebrate than to visit one of the nation's beautiful national parks -- for free.
The National Park Service will offer a "fee-free" day Saturday to kick off National Park Week. Fee-free days cover entrance fees, commercial tour fees and transportation entrance fees.
Events throughout National Park Week include Earth Day (April 22), a Military and Veteran Recognition Day (April 28) and more. This year's theme is "Park Stars" to celebrate "everything from starry skies to superstar volunteers, park features, and resources," according to the NPS website.
In honor of Earth Day on Sunday, the NPS is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the National Trails System, as well as the Wild & Scenic Rivers System. And next Sunday, they'll celebrate National Park Rx Day -- another opportunity to get out and spend some time at a national park or trail.
Find more info about National Park Week events here.
Here’s a list of some national parks you can explore for free Saturday:
Maryland:
Antietam National Battlefield
Assateague Island National Seashore
Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park
Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine
Fort Washington Park
Harpers Ferry National Historical Park
Virginia:
Appomattox Court House National Historical Park
Colonial National Historical Park
George Washington Memorial Parkway’s Great Falls Park
Manassas National Battlefield Park
Petersburg National Battlefield
Prince William Forest Park
Shenandoah National Park
California:
Cabrillo National Monument
Death Valley National Park
Joshua Tree National Park
Lassen Volcanic National Park
Lava Beds National Monument
Muir Woods National Monument
Pinnacles National Park
San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park
Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks
Whiskeytown National Recreation Area
Yosemite National Park
Ohio:
James A. Garfield National Historic Site
Perry's Victory & International Peace Memorial
Oklahoma:
Fort Smith National Historic Site
Washington:
Fort Vancouver National Historic Site
Lewis & Clark National Historical Park
Mount Rainier National Park
Olympic National Park
Texas:
Big Bend National Park
Fort Davis National Historic Site
Guadalupe Mountains National Park
Padre Island National Seashore