WH Outlining Plan for Troops at Mexico Border: Sources
WH Outlining Plan for Troops at Mexico Border: Sources

Both of Trump's predecessors deployed National Guard Troops to the border

    National Guard troops will be deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border to work to stop illegal immigration but won't be allowed to have physical contact with migrants, three administration officials told NBC News.

    The Trump administration began outlining the plan Wednesday, a day after President Donald Trump surprised many of his advisers by announcing "we are going to be guarding our border with the military."

    Senior Homeland Security officials and White House National Security Council officials were involved in the meeting, the sources said. They haven't yet determined the exact number of troops that will be deployed and how long they will be there.

    Both of Trump's predecessors deployed National Guard Troops to the border.

