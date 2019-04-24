A 35-year-old woman died when she fell into an industrial-size meat grinder at a processing plant in Northern Pennsylvania.

Jill Greninger apparently fell or was pulled into the machine around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling said. A coworker at the Economy Locker Storage Company in Muncy - about 170 miles from Philadelphia - heard strange noises coming from the meat grinder and found her mangled body.

It took firefighters and emergency medical personnel more than two hours to take apart the machine and pull out Greninger's body, Kiessling said.

Authorities say the woman may have been standing on a set of wheeled stairs prior to the fatal accident.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is currently investigating the case, an OSHA spokesperson said.

An employee who answered the phone at the Economy Locker Storage Company told NBC News she wasn't authorized to comment on the incident and that her bosses were unavailable.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.