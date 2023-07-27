Donald Trump

Trump faces additional charges in classified documents case in Florida; 3rd defendant added

The development comes after former President Donald Trump was previously indicted and pleaded not guilty in June

By Eric Tucker

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is facing additional charges in the Justice Department's classified documents investigation.

The additional allegations of obstruction and willful retention of national defense information were added to the indictment Thursday by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith's team of prosecutors.

Trump is facing accusations that he and aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the classified documents investigations.

A new defendant, Carlos De Oliveira, was also added to the case.

A judge released a redacted affidavit Friday, outlining the Justice Department’s probable cause for the Aug. 8 search of former President Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump and valet Walt Nauta were charged last month in a 38-count indictment with conspiring to hide classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, from government investigators who were demanding them back.

The records were taken by Trump to the Palm Beach complex after he left the White House in January 2021.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
