Mexico

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake shakes southern Mexico, setting off alarms in Mexico City

There were no immediate reports of any damage

earthquake generic
Getty Images

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico Friday night, setting off alarms as far away as Mexico City, but without immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred shortly after 11 p.m. local time near the town of Matias Romero in the southern state of Oaxaca. It was at a depth of 67 miles (108 kilometers).

Oaxaca state’s civil defense agency said it was monitoring for reports of damage.

Strong shaking was felt in Oaxaca's capital.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The temblor triggered seismic alarms in Mexico City, driving residents into the streets, but in most areas shaking was not felt.

With a tropical storm hitting Southern California when a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit, many wondered are the two related?
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Mexico
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us