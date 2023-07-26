A brand-new ‘ScareScape' will haunt the Inland Empire

What to Know The new maze-based experience will be located in Murrieta

$25; Sept. 29-Oct. 29, 2023 (select dates)

A trio of general admission mazes, one VIP maze, eats, sips, and more

LATE JULY... is just about when the Halloweenie happenings get jumping. Nope, we're not yet gingerly stepping inside shrouded structures, the kind of fearsome pop-ups that may or may not have monsters inside (but, let's be totally honest, they probably do). But a number of major theme park happenings are making some of their biggest falltime reveals as August approaches and Midsummer Scream, that oh-so-mega-ish horror expo, has a way of haunting Long Beach just as the seventh month bids its not-so-frightful farewell. Things will soon be quite frightful, however, in several California communities, including Murrieta, which is the new home to an autumn-style experience called "ScareScape."

THREE GENERAL ADMISSION MAZES... are part of the "ScareScape" scene, and a VIP maze, too. A VIP lounge will also be on the grounds, as well as places to purchase sips, an array of food trucks, vendors vending all sorts of wicked goods, and, oh eep, "roaming monsters." This is all flowering in the Inland Empire, a Halloween-loving region that has seen its share of spooky creations. "We're excited to introduce ScareScape to the SoCal haunt scene and provide a spooky Halloween experience that highlights the talent and creativity of our local community," shared Lexy Berru of Creative Minds Productions. "We designed each maze to embody some of the most archetypal and primal fears that humans experience. From coulrophobia (fear of clowns) to phasmophobia (fear of ghosts and the supernatural), ScareScape will take you on a terrifying exploration of humankind's deepest fears."

TANTALIZINGLY TERRIFIED? Tickets are on sale now; you can get more information on this debuting destination, too, by haunting this site.