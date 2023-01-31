A Clam-tastic Competition Is Stewing in Santa Cruz

What to Know Santa Cruz Clam Chowder Cook-Off

Feb. 25 and 26 at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

$12 tasting kit; you'll get a spoon, cup, six tastes, and the chance to vote via a People's Choice ballot

BIVALVE BUFFS... know that clam-oriented affairs don't surface all that often. Oh, for sure, there are sizable seafood affairs, those multi-day dining events that feature all sorts of shrimp dishes, salmon preparations, and the sides that bring out the briny best in the main course. But mollusk-centered celebrations, specifically those devoted to the clam's best-known bowl-based offering, don't come along every weekend. There is a major asterisk here, and it involves the month of February, and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, and one of the region's best-known foodie festivals, an outdoor snack-around spectacular that truly gets people stewing, in the happiest sense.

RAISE YOUR SPOON HIGH... and prepare to try a luscious line-up of creamy concoctions for the Santa Cruz Clam Chowder Cook-Off will once again be breaking out the gleaming pots and large ladles. As is tradition with this beloved beach-close bash, amateur chefs will be stirring the good stuff on Saturday and the pros will take to the pots on Sunday. Trying some of the tastes? You can: A tasting kit is $12, and nets you six chowder samples, as well as the all-important cup and spoon. And speaking of "all-important," you'll want to make your chowder-knowing opinions heard by voting for the People's Choice winner. So, for sure, a ballot will be included in your kit.

FEBRUARY'S SEAFOODIEST AFFAIR: Whether you prefer your cup of chowder with oyster crackers, a sprinkle of paprika, a few chives, or neat, you'll find likeminded chowderians to chat with at this popular party. And as good as the goodies in the bowls? Being in Santa Cruz on a bright end-of-winter afternoon. And even if it isn't exactly bright and sunny? You'll have chowder to warm the tum, something that the seafood stew is known to do very, very well.