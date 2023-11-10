An Australian police officer pointed his gun at a colleague who threatened to give away the plot of a Hollywood blockbuster, a court heard this week.

Constable Dominic Francis Gaynor, 30, was working behind the counter at a police station in Sydney in May when a colleague said he had seen "Top Gun: Maverick," the Tom Cruise movie released in 2022.

The junior colleague, Probationary Constable Morgan Royston, who made the legal complaint, told Gaynor he had just seen the movie and added: "I’ll spoil it for you."

According to court documents cited by Australian broadcaster ABC, Gaynor laughed and said, "Don’t spoil the movie" and "I’ll shoot you," before taking his Glock handgun out of its holster and pointing it towards Royston for five seconds.

The document says Gaynor was laughing throughout and that his finger was not on the trigger but on the receiver.

New South Wales Police told NBC News in an emailed statement Friday morning that ABC's account is accurate, but declined to comment further.

