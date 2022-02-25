A Gold Country Town Shimmers for Mardi Gras

What to Know Nevada City, CA

Feb. 27, 2022; parade is at 2 p.m., while the street faire is on from noon to 4 p.m.

Free

GOLD IN GOLD COUNTRY? Finding golden treasures in the hills of the Golden State has long been the stuff of legend, and more than a few true stories, too, but today? Learning about gold-y goings-on in those hills is rather rarer than back in the days of the Gold Rush. But one California hamlet, which is located in the northern part of Gold Country, still finds its fanciful gold-based character each year, with an awesome amount of purple and green woven through, too. It's Nevada City we're singing about here, a town that's become synonymous with spirited street celebrations, including the multi-day, multi-night Victorian Christmas each December. But around Mardi Gras? The charming town dons the gold, purple, and green, all to summon the celebratory spirit of New Orleans.

THE 2022 EVENT... will let the golden good times roll on Sunday, Feb. 27. The free-to-attend extravaganza starts at 2 in the afternoon, but there's a four-hour Street Faire, beginning at noon, to give browsers and buyers plenty to see and shop. Restaurants, too, line the town's main thoroughfare (that would be Broad Street), while vendors selling vittles will be out, too. And wearing your Mardi-marvelous best? Oh yes: Nevada City is famous for dressing up, whether for the holidays, Halloween (another favorite holiday in the area), or just because. For more information on this gem, which is pure gold, all year long, through and through, visit this site now.