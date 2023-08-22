Donald Trump

A key witness in the Trump classified docs case changed his testimony after switching lawyers, special counsel says

The revised testimony led to last month's superseding indictment against Trump and his two co-defendants

President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen on April 03, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A key witness against former President Donald Trump and his two co-defendants in the Mar-a-Lago documents case recanted previous false testimony and provided new information implicating the defendants after switching lawyers, according to a new court filing by special counsel Jack Smith’s office.

Yuscil Taveras, the director of information technology at Mar-a-Lago, changed his testimony regarding efforts to delete security camera footage at Trump’s Florida club in July after switching from a lawyer paid for by Trump’s Save America PAC to a public defender, according to the filing.

The revised testimony led to last month's superseding indictment against Trump and his two co-defendants.

Taveras decided to change lawyers after learning he was being investigated for making false statements during his previous grand jury testimony in Washington, D.C., according to Tuesday's court filing.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
This makes Donald Trump the first former commander-in-chief to face federal criminal charges.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us