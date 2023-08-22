A key witness in the Trump classified docs case changed his testimony after switching lawyers, special counsel says

A key witness against former President Donald Trump and his two co-defendants in the Mar-a-Lago documents case recanted previous false testimony and provided new information implicating the defendants after switching lawyers, according to a new court filing by special counsel Jack Smith’s office.

Yuscil Taveras, the director of information technology at Mar-a-Lago, changed his testimony regarding efforts to delete security camera footage at Trump’s Florida club in July after switching from a lawyer paid for by Trump’s Save America PAC to a public defender, according to the filing.

The revised testimony led to last month's superseding indictment against Trump and his two co-defendants.

Taveras decided to change lawyers after learning he was being investigated for making false statements during his previous grand jury testimony in Washington, D.C., according to Tuesday's court filing.

This makes Donald Trump the first former commander-in-chief to face federal criminal charges.

