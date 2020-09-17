A Museum Brings Its Frida Kahlo Celebration Outdoors

SO MANY OF OUR DAY-TO-DAY ACTIVITIES... have moved outside since the start of the pandemic, from outdoor exercising to outdoor dining to fundraisers that happen in direct sunlight. But enjoying the precious offerings found inside cultural institution? Many museums do boast exquisite sculpture gardens and peaceful pathways and ponds to lounge by, but, all in all, the art is still found gracing the interior walls. To change that up, and to give Frida Kahlo fans visiting Catalina Island the chance to experience some of the artist's universe, all while remaining outdoors in a physically distanced fashion, the...

CATALINA ISLAND MUSEUM... has created something rather magical, and fitting of the fanciful and inventive masterpieces created by Ms. Kahlo. The museum has imagined an alfresco dimension of the "Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray" exhibit, which opened at the John and Hasmik Mgrdichian Gallery at The Ada Blanche Wrigley Schreiner Building in June. The intriguing upshot? The "larger-than-life projection series" can be seen for free on the side of the building each night, through Sept. 27, from 8 to 10 o'clock.

WHAT CAN VISITORS EXPECT? "The free outdoor exhibition features projected reproductions of approximately 50 photographic portraits and prints of Frida Kahlo," shared the museum, giving admirers of the artist a true treat, one that will only take place by starlight. Do keep social distancing in mind as you call upon the huge, under-the-open-sky pictorial, which will take place at Metropole Avenue and Crescent Street in Avalon.

