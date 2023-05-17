A Silent Enemy is Stalking America's Youth

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth ages 10-24 in the United States.

However, there is a group, among this age range, that is much more vulnerable: the LGBTQ community.

Youth in the LGBTQ community are frequently the victims of physical and verbal bullying. Many times, they suffer in silence, which makes them more susceptible to suicide.

One of these young people who chose this way out is Nathan. At 13-year-old, he was just embracing the start of his life.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"I miss him so much," said Ester Ybarra-Bryant, his mother. "More than anything, her smile and her hugs."

Nathan made the decision to take his own life while his family was away from home. Carbon monoxide from a vehicle running in the garage of his home was the cause of his death.

"He told me that he was sick and he stayed at home," Ybarra-Bryant said, who decided to call him when she was already in the office.

"When he told me 'goodbye mom, I love you,' his throat, his voice, he broke," Ybarra-Bryant said. "As a mother, I didn't feel good."

Her day at work turned into a nightmare when her daughter called her into the office to tell her that she had found Nathan in the garage, unconscious from the effects of carbon monoxide.

"With that, he came out of my life, with a scream, that the whole office heard," Ybarra-Bryant said. "For the death of my son, because I couldn't believe it. It was a shock. I fell in the chair and couldn't move."

Her son never talked to her about his sexuality but she had a feeling.

"It wasn't until the funeral," Ybarra-Bryant said. "A mother came, she told me, 'Ester, do you know that they were bullying him, they were mistreating him?'"

Need for support

According to the Trevor Project, more than 40% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide in the past year.

"There is a lack of support, a lot of discrimination, a lack of acceptance," said Joanna Amenero, a therapist at the Condor Center.

Amenero also says the signs that young people and people who are experiencing depression or a problem may show.

"Isolation, also changes in behavior, mood, problems eating, sleeping, can be indications that they are going through a very difficult time," Amenero said.

The therapist stresses that it is important to offer support to people who may display these behaviors.

"Sometimes asking, ‘How are you? How do you feel? It may be the only question that person needs at that moment," Amenero said.

A missing topic among Latinos

Andy Plascencia went through a difficult time during the pandemic, due to his sexuality.

"Among Latinos, I believe that homosexuality is an absent topic, that is not discussed."

His life plunged into dark thoughts.

"So, I said to myself, 'I don't belong here, I shouldn't be here,'" Plascencia said.

The young man came to consider suicide twice, at the age of 20 and 22. But, through therapy, he avoided taking a leap into the void.

"I told myself that no matter which person accepts me or does not accept me, I am going to commit myself to being who I am," Plascencia said.

An unhealed scar

The scar left by Nathan's departure on his mother's heart has not fully healed.

But that same pain is what drives her to prevent other families from going through the same thing.

"Open the communication door. That child is going to tell him the truth,” advises Ybarra-Bryant.