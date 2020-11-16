A Virtual Concert Will Help Fire Relief at the California State Parks

WHEN YOU FLASH BACK... to an absolutely stellar day spent at a California State Park, what enters your mind and/or soul first? The perfect leaf you spied, the one following the current of a creek? The gray rain clouds in the distance, and how they made a stand of redwood trees seem vibrantly green? The feeling of not being outside of nature but connected to it, even woven through it? The beautiful parks of our large and gorgeous state have given countless people countless gifts, including the ethereal moments and experiences they didn't know they were seeking. How, though, to give back to these places, especially in a time of need? There is a moving and music-filled way coming up on Saturday, Nov. 21, when...

A FUNDRAISING CONCERT, in support of the wildfire relief efforts of several California State Parks, rocks our online worlds. The California State Parks Wildfire Relief Fund Concert will feature "... artists such as Aloe Blacc, G. Love, Fortunate Youth and Fishbone, and appearances from California State officials including California State Parks Director Armando Quintero, proceeds will go to support recovery for more than 25 state parks affected by 2020 wildfires." The show, which StageIt is presenting? It's pay-what-you-can, though there is a suggested donation of ten dollars. The vibe? A sound-lush Golden State serenity, and a deep love, too, one that extends to the wilder places that were so gravely impacted by the recent fires.

PURPOSE AND HEART: "Seeing entire communities and our beautiful state parks impacted by this year's wildfires was devastating. Then I remembered our resilient community–the residents in the great state of California and the millions of visitors who frequent our state parks every year," said Kindley Walsh Lawlor, President and CEO, Parks California. "Together, with a little beat, we can find joy and a meaningful way to help our parks recover. The proceeds from this virtual concert will take us closer to rebuilding what was lost and giving each other hope that we will regrow." Find out the concert details now, pay what you can if you can, and spread the word on this important way to help the places that are so important to us.