A Year Later, New Bar Opens Honoring 12 Victims of Borderline Mass Shooting

More than a year after a deadly mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, the owners of the Borderline Bar and Grill are opening a new venue.

Troy Hale said one of the first things you'll notice if you were a regular at the original Borderline Bar and Grill are the familiarities. It's the stuff that he and co-owner Brian Hynes brought over from the old place, such as the framed American flag, a favorite spot for selfies, the neon signs and some furniture.

There are also 12 bar stools, in a nod to the 12 people killed when a gunman opened fire on Nov. 7, 2018 inside the old Borderline Bar and Grill, which has been closed ever since.

Hale says he and Hynes are taking cues from the victims families and survivors.

"They've asked for us to bring something, bring it back," he said. "And this is the fastest thing we could do."

The space is located in Agoura Hills, a few miles from the original Borderline.

Hale and Hynes are hoping to create the same vibe -- live music and bands on Fridays, line dancing lessons, country music and a new place to call home.