Borderline Bar

A Year Later, New Bar Opens Honoring 12 Victims of Borderline Mass Shooting

By Gordon Tokumatsu

NBCUniversal, Inc.

More than a year after a deadly mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, the owners of the Borderline Bar and Grill are opening a new venue.

Troy Hale said one of the first things you'll notice if you were a regular at the original Borderline Bar and Grill are the familiarities. It's the stuff that he and co-owner Brian Hynes brought over from the old place, such as the framed American flag, a favorite spot for selfies, the neon signs and some furniture.

There are also 12 bar stools, in a nod to the 12 people killed when a gunman opened fire on Nov. 7, 2018 inside the old Borderline Bar and Grill, which has been closed ever since.

U.S. & World

impeachment trial 4 hours ago

Impeachment Trial Key Moments: Democrats Conclude Opening Arguments

impeachment 2 hours ago

Dems Say Oust Trump or He’ll Betray Again; ‘He Is Who He Is’

Hale says he and Hynes are taking cues from the victims families and survivors.

"They've asked for us to bring something, bring it back," he said. "And this is the fastest thing we could do."

The space is located in Agoura Hills, a few miles from the original Borderline.

Hale and Hynes are hoping to create the same vibe -- live music and bands on Fridays, line dancing lessons, country music and a new place to call home.

This article tagged under:

Borderline Bar
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us