AA Pilot Reports Seeing ‘Cylindrical Object' Moving ‘Really Fast' Over New Mexico

An American Airlines pilot reported seeing "a long cylindrical object" flying over his plane during a flight from Ohio to Arizona on Sunday.

The encounter with the unidentified flying object happened over New Mexico as AA flight 2292 was heading to Phoenix from Cincinnati.

The pilot called air traffic control shortly after noon local time on on Feb. 22 to report seeing the object, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

"Do you have any targets up here? We just had something go right over the top of us," the pilot is heard saying in radio transmission recorded and published by the blog site Deep Black Horizon. "I hate to say this — looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing moving really fast. It went right over the top of us."

The FAA told NBC News in a statement that air traffic controllers "did not see any object in the area on their radarscopes."

American Airlines confirmed that the radio call came from one of its flights, but deferred further questions to the FBI.

"Following a debrief with our Flight Crew and additional information received, we can confirm this radio transmission was from American Airlines Flight 2292 on Feb. 21," the airline company said.

The FBI told NBC they are looking into the incident.

