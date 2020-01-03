See Inside: ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul Sells Sunset Strip Home for Nearly $2.2M

Yeah, real estate!

"Breaking Bad" star Aaron Paul sold his West Hollywood mansion for just under $2.2 million in late December.

He purchased the 1930s Spanish-style home, located above the Sunset Strip, in 2012, and has lived there with his wife Lauren for the past seven years. Brad Pitt also once lived there in the '90s.

The three-story home, described as a "lush urban sanctuary" perched above the city, boasts four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms across its 2,864-square-foot floor plan.

The foyer, kitchen, a den, screening room and bar area are on the lower level, while the master suite, three additional bedrooms, bathrooms and expansive balcony with unobstructed city vistas are on the second story.

The mansion was initially listed in April 2019 with Trevor Edmond, F. Ron Smith, David Berg — all with Smith & Berg Partners team at Compass. A spokesman with Smith & Berg declined to comment on the sale and no information was revealed regarding the buyer.

In early 2019, Paul purchased "Big Bang" actor Jim Parsons' gated Los Feliz Spanish Colonial-style home for $6.95 million.

