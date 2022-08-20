New Jersey

Actor Gary Busey Hit With Multiple Sex Offense Charges at NJ Hotel

The charges stem from offenses at the annual Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel on Aug. 12-14 in Cherry Hill.

By Gerardo Pons and AP

D071863005.JPG
Getty Images

Actor Gary Busey has been charged with multiple sexual offenses in connection with an incident at the annual Monster Mania Convention in New Jersey, police said.

Busey, 78, best known for playing the musician Buddy Holly in the 1978 film “The Buddy Holly Story,” was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment, according to a press release from Cherry Hill police.

The charges stem from offenses at the annual Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel on Aug. 12-14 in Cherry Hill, a Philadelphia suburb, police said.

Busey, who lives in Malibu, California, was scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police did not immediately respond to a message seeking details. It also wasn’t clear whether Busey has an attorney to comment on the charges, and a representative didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Saturday.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyGary Busey
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us