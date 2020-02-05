Kirk Douglas

Actor Kirk Douglas, Hollywood’s ‘Spartacus,’ Dies at 103

His son, actor Michael Douglas, confirmed his death on Instagram

Actor Kirk Douglas, whose lengthy film career included starring roles in “Lust for Life,” ″Spartacus” and “Seven Days In May,” has died. He was 103.

His son, actor Michael Douglas, confirmed his death on Instagram.

Douglas was born as Issur Danielovitch to Russian Jewish parents on Dec. 9, 1916. He was was raised in Amsterdam, about 30 miles northwest of Albany.

He graduated from St. Lawrence University in northern New York and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

