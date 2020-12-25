Admire the Merry Barrels of St. Helena

How do you add cheer to the end of the year in an open-air, stroll-by, feel-the-festive-spirit way?

By creating a free-to-see series of pop-up artworks that have plenty of local cred.

St. Helena did just that as December 2020 approached. Several shop owners and wineries added colorfully decorated wine barrels to their walkways and driveways, all to bring some cheer to a season that needed all the cheer it could get.

They're on display through the day after New Year's Day, but if you're sticking to home this season, you can admire them from afar, all while planning a future visit to the endearing and enduring Napa Valley town.