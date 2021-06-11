Aiden Leos, 6-Year-Old Killed in Road Rage Shooting, to Receive Plaque at OC Zoo

A plaque at the Orange County Zoo's Large Mammal Exhibit will honor Aiden Leos, the 6-year-old shot and killed in a road rage shooting in Orange County on May 21.

According to a release from OC supervisor Donald Wagner, little Aiden loved visiting parks with his mother Joanna Cloonan and his father Joey Leos. The plaque will be dedicated in Aiden's name.

The death of Aiden sparked grief and outrage throughout Southern California, leading to roadside memorials in Orange County and $500,000 in pooled reward money for information about the suspects who killed the young boy.

A memorial service was held for Aiden in Yorba Linda, just one day before two suspects were arrested in the case Sunday evening.

Wagner, OC Zoo staff, Cloonan and her family will take part in a dedication announcement next week.

While construction on the zoo's exhibit is currently underway, the dedication plaque for Aiden "will eventually be located at the two-acre “Large Mammal Exhibit” at OC Parks, and will honor his beautiful life and loving memory for generations to come," the release said.