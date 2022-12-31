Alabama

Airline Worker Killed in Accident at Alabama Airport

The worker was employed by Piedmont Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, the parent company said in a statement.

By Dennis Romero | NBC News

A worker on the ground at Alabama's Montgomery Regional Airport was killed in an industrial accident Saturday, leading to flights being temporarily stopped, officials said.

The incident happened about 2:20 p.m. on an airport ramp near an American Airlines Embraer E175, which was was parked, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a preliminary statement.

The worker's name had not been released. Local first responders and the medical examiner did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

The FAA said it would investigate alongside the National Transportation Safety Board.

