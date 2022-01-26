Alabama

Alabama Man's Trial for Keeping Meth-Fueled ‘Attack Squirrel' Delayed

After his 2019 arrest, Paulk, 38, was charged with possession of a wild animal, stolen property and weapon possession by a felon

"Attack" squirrel
Limestone County Sheriff's Office

The trial of an Alabama man accused by police of keeping an "attack squirrel" that he made more aggressive by giving it methamphetamine has been delayed, local media reported.

Mickey Paulk was arrested in 2019 after authorities received a tip about the allegedly drugged squirrel. Aside from the rodent, police found body armor and meth.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

NBC News affiliate WAFF of Huntsville reported Tuesday that Paulk was set to start a bench trial that "was continued until the end of February because Paulk’s attorney was not present in court.

After his 2019 arrest, Paulk, 38, was charged with possession of a wild animal, stolen property and weapon possession by a felon — and the Limestone County Sheriff's Office released images of the alleged attack squirrel.

U.S. & World

Supreme Court 7 hours ago

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to Retire

Supreme Court 3 hours ago

At Least 3 Judges Eyed as Biden Mulls Supreme Court Pick

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Alabamasquirrel
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us