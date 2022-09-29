Alligator, Bear and Snake Encounters May Be More Frequent in Florida After Hurricane Ian

Florida wildlife officials are warning residents that alligator, bear and snake sightings may be more frequent in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Major storms, like the Category 4 storm that wreaked havoc on the state’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, can cause wildlife to be more active, according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“You may be more likely to see alligators, snakes and bears, so remember to stay alert and give them space,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Alligator sightings in Florida are not so uncommon, but wildlife officials say they may be more frequent in flooded areas after a hurricane or tropical storm.

“As with all wildlife, treat alligators with respect, keep them at a distance and give them space,” the department warned.

A Florida golfer had a hard time making par thanks to a ball-snatching alligator.

Bear sightings may also be more frequent after storms.

Wildlife experts say that bears tend to take advantage of the easy access to food that could be scattered among debris. Clean up volunteers are encouraged to be on the lookout for bears roaming neighborhoods looking for food.

Snakes will mostly be seen where flood waters are high following a storm. Luckily, wildlife experts say most snakes encountered will likely be nonvenomous.

“If you see a snake, stay back,” wildlife officials warned. “To avoid snake bites, leave snakes alone, stay out of tall grass unless you wear thick boots, and keep hands and feet out of areas you can’t see.”

FWC officials say residents should not attempt rescue wildlife after a storm, which could place them in a very dangerous situation.

Residents are advised to call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC to report any issues or conflicts with animals after the storm.