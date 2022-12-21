Allison Holker Shares First Post Since Death of Husband Stephen ‘tWitch' Boss: ‘My Heart Aches'

Allison Holker is remembering her forever dance partner, Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

The "So You Think You Can Dance" star paid tribute to her late husband a week after his death at age 40.

"My ONE and ONLY," Holker captioned her Dec. 21 Instagram post which featured a selfie of the longtime pair. "Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much."

Indeed, his presence is missed by many. "There is so much love coming to you," wrote Ellen DeGeneres, whose talk show featured Boss as the resident DJ and executive producer. "I hope you can feel it."

While "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" producer Andy Lassner added "So much love. We got you," Holker's fellow "Dancing With the Stars" alum Derek Hough wrote, "We love you Ally. We all have you."

And her friends and family are there to support her. "Sending you so so soooo much love light and prayers," commented Nikki Bella. Added Julianne Hough, "Wrapping you and your family in so much love."

On Dec. 14, Holker shared the devastating news that her husband of nine years had passed away. E! News later confirmed he died by suicide.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," Holker — who shares Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, with Boss — said. "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Following news of his death, many stars shared their own stories of Boss, including Justin Timberlake who wrote, "I've known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community — he always lit everything up."

Connie Boss Alexander, Boss' mother, also recently penned an emotional message to her son, while also thanking family and friends for their "love, prayers and encouragement."

"Stephen Laurel," she wrote Dec. 15 on her Instagram Story, "your mother loves you to eternity and beyond."

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.