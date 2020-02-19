Amari Cooper Says He’s ‘Good’; Dispels Rumor He Was Shot

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper took to Instagram Wednesday to let people know he was OK after a now-deleted tweet falsely reported he'd been shot.

Cooper responded to a tweet that said he was shot in a Dallas parking garage, NBC News reported.

"That was fake news y'all, everything good over here," Cooper wrote on his Instagram story Wednesday afternoon.

"We have NOT found any validity to that tweet occurring in the city of #Dallas. At this time, there has been NO shooting incident occurring in the city of Dallas," the Dallas Police Department wrote in a tweet.

There has been a tweet going viral that Amari Cooper has been shot in the Dallas area. We have NOT found any validity to that tweet occurring in the city of #Dallas. At this time, there has been NO shooting incident occurring in the city of Dallas. @ChiefHallDPD — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) February 19, 2020

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant also responded to the hoax.

This world have some real messed up folks in it... coop just text me... I don’t get it.. why would anybody start a rumor like that?? Weirdos seriously — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 19, 2020

NBC News reported the account that posted the tweet, The Offseason, was either deleted or taken down by Twitter.

Cooper has played five NFL seasons, including the last season and a half with the Cowboys. He was selected by the Oakland Raiders fourth overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.