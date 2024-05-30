Amazon Prime members can now score free Grubhub delivery nationwide

Amazon has permanently added a free Grubhub+ subscription as an extra snack for its Prime members in hopes of increasing customers’ appetite for the service.

The company announced on May 30 that the food delivery membership — which includes free delivery on orders over $12, lower service fees and would otherwise cost $120 a year — is now included in the $139 yearly price for Amazon Prime.

Amazon added that its customers can now also place Grubhub orders in all 50 states through the retailer’s website or mobile app, even if they are not Prime members.

The online shopping giant had previously offered a year-long Grubhub+ subscription with its Prime membership in 2022, which was then extended to June 2023, according to the company. The more recent iteration of the deal makes Grubhub+ a permanent part of Prime memberships.

This is the latest perk Amazon has folded into Prime to entice potential customers. Prime membership also includes discounts, free shipping, faster shipping, streaming video and discounts on Whole Foods items and grocery delivery.

The company announced in December 2023 that Prime users have to pay an additional $2.99 per month if they want to watch movies and shows on Prime Video without ads.

Amazon owns a 4% stake in Grubhub, according to a separate release by Grubhub’s European parent company, Just Eat Takeaway.com. Amazon may receive warrants for up to another 10% in Grubhub’s equity depending on the satisfaction of certain performance conditions.

