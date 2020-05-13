Amber Alert Issued for 5-Year-Old Believed Taken by Father

An Amber Alert was issued for a 5-year-old girl after she was last seen with her father in the North Hollywood area, California High Patrol said.

The alert was sent out just after 6 p.m. as the Los Angeles Police Department searched for 5-year-old Victoria Suarez, and her father, 29-year-old Jose Suarez.

Victoria was described as 3 feet tall, 52 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a unicorn robe, light pink tank top, and cherry print pants with pink shoes.

They were believed to be traveling in a 1998 green Honda Civic with California plates 6GXX720.

Anyone who spots them is asked to call 911.

They were last spotted in the North Hollywood area May 13, at 10:40 a.m.

The father was described as 6-feet 3-inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon pink shirt, gray shorts, and Nike slippers.