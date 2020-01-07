American Airlines Begins Using Translation Technology at LAX Lounges

American Airlines announced today that is testing technology at Los Angeles International Airport that interprets 29 languages to help passengers in its airport lounges.

American Airlines officials said testing of Google Assistant's “interpreter mode'' began last week at LAX in the Admirals Clubs in Terminals 4 and 5. LAX is only location where the airline has conducted testing so far.

With the ability to translate in real time, the technology is designed to help representatives provide more personalized service to customers, according to the airline.

The interpreter mode will be used to assist customers only when a multilingual employee is not available. The languages available include Arabic, French, German, Japanese, Russian, Spanish and Vietnamese.

“The science fiction universal translator is now science fact,'' said Maya Leibman, American Airlines' chief information officer. “Incorporating technology like the Google Assistant's interpreter mode will help us break down barriers, provide a worry-free travel experience and make travel more accessible to all.''

