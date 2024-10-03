Lebanon

Americans caught in Lebanon escalation try to take shelter or flee

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

People in Lebanon warn an "apocalyptic" situation is mounting, with about 1.2 million people now displaced as operations both in the air and on the ground intensify.

A number of Americans are caught in the escalation. About 100 Americans and their families left on an evacuation flight recently.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

One permanent resident of the U.S. is among the dead.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Lebanon
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us