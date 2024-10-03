Americans caught in Lebanon escalation try to take shelter or flee

People in Lebanon warn an "apocalyptic" situation is mounting, with about 1.2 million people now displaced as operations both in the air and on the ground intensify.
A number of Americans are caught in the escalation. About 100 Americans and their families left on an evacuation flight recently.
One permanent resident of the U.S. is among the dead.
Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.
