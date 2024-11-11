Amid ceremonies, Veterans Day is also a reminder of the challenges veterans cannot face alone

As we honor those who have served on Veterans Day on Monday, we're also turning attention to challenges that many veterans continue to face after their time in the military.

We can't celebrate without understanding the challenges that so many brave women and men have experienced during and after serving their country.

Studies show nearly one in four veterans struggle with issues like PTSD, depression, or anxiety, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

That can lead to tragic outcomes. According to the VA, nearly 600 veterans died by suicide in 2021.

Tied to that are the challenges of homelessness.

According to the VA, 35,000 veterans were homeless in the United States with about 4,000 in Texas alone, an increase from the year before.

Organizations like Texas-based nonprofit, Carry The Load, are trying to ease the burden that many veterans feel.

Since 2011, they have funneled millions of dollars into nonprofits and programs supporting veterans and first responder causes, most notably with their Memorial Day march across the country and marquee ceremonial event in Dallas.

“Carry the Load is an active way to, what we call, restore the meaning of Memorial Day. Through those events, we raise money for these nonprofit partners," said Carry The Load co-founder Stephen Holley. "What started with one event has grown to a nationwide movement and has brought a lot of awareness, a lot of resources, and ultimately, most importantly, a lot of healing to a lot of people across the country."

Starting Monday, Carry The Load is hosting its latest fundraiser called the 100,000 Meter Challenge, a month-long commitment of exercise from participants across the country.

"The 100,000 Meter Challenge is a way where people can go sign up and over the next 30 days, raise money for those groups through running, walking, biking, rowing, whatever people feel compelled to do,” Holley said.

The effort will raise money for specially selected nonprofits around Texas and the U.S. that are helping veterans overcome the worst.

"You know, I think mental health really comes down to a number of things, but isolation is certainly a leading driver there,” said Holley, a veteran himself who is a former Navy SEAL. “And sadly, when folks transition out of the service and are not quite sure what's next and are dealing with some of these issues, it's easy to feel like you're the only one dealing with those things. It's easy to isolate and really not know where to turn."

If you or someone you know is a veteran struggling with housing or mental health, call the Veterans Crisis line at 9-8-8, then press 1.

You can also text the word TALK to 741-741.