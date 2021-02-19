recall alert

Amputation Hazard Prompts Snowblower Recall

The model and serial number are located on the back of the snowthrower

Toro

The Toro Company is recalling thousands of its slow blowers.

This recall involves approximately 6,700 of the Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers, model number 37802.

The model and serial number are located on the back of the snowthrower. Serial numbers included in this recall can be found here.

Toro says the machine's auger can fail to disengage when the control lever is released, posing an amputation hazard.

The Minnesota-based company has received five reports related to this issue. No injuries have been reported.

The snowthrower was sold at The Home Depot, Ace Hardware and Toro Authorized Dealers nationwide from November 2020 through January 2021 for about $1,200.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Toro Power Max Snowthrower and contact a Toro authorized dealer for free repairs.

Customers can contact the company's 24-hour Toro Dealer locator system by calling 833-254-8856 or online to locate a Toro authorized service dealer.

