Airport

An American Airlines Pilot Surprised Passengers on Mother's Day With a Touching Gesture

Captain Russ Wayant handed out roses for the 11th year

By Matt Stefanski

American Airlines

An American Airlines captain carried on a heartwarming tradition this Mother's Day - one that he started more than a decade ago and has stuck with ever since.

Eleven years ago, Captain Russ Wayant came up with the idea to give 400 roses to female passengers in celebration of the holiday, American Airlines explained in a news release. The gesture, which has come to be known as the "cabin of roses," brought so much joy and happiness that Wayant hasn't stopped.

This year, like clockwork, Wayant handed out 200 roses to passengers at O'Hare International Airport before a flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

The captain didn't just honor the passengers, though. He also handed out flowers to his fellow colleagues, including flight attendants, gate agents and ramp agents.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Wayant also planned to pass out 200 additional roses on the second leg of the flight later on Sunday.

This article tagged under:

Airportchicago news
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us