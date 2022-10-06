An Art & Wine Walk Will Stylishly Saunter Through Carmel

What to Know "Meet the Makers Art & Wine Walk in Carmel-by-the-Sea

Saturday, Oct. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m.

$35

EVERY SINGLE MONTH... is the perfect month to be in Carmel-by-the-Sea, but when the tenth month rolls back around to tempt us? Consider us totally besotted, for the soft-of-sand hamlet truly outdoes itself on every lovely level. After all, October happens to be when the city celebrates its birthday — it will mark its 106th anniversary on Oct. 31 — and it summons the thrills and cheery chills of Halloween, too, via a picturesque parade on that same day. (There's a dog costume contest two days prior to Halloween, because of course there is, being that this is Carmel, a town that is truly wild for its woofers.) But before that eerie events can rev up near the end of the month, there is another happening that spotlights the artists of this art-filled destination, as well as some of the cuisine-making artists around town.

"MEET THE MAKERS ART & WINE WALK"... will stroll on the second Saturday of the month, giving locals and visitors the opportunity to gallery hop and say "hello" to the talented people behind the brushes, lenses, and potter's wheels. The wines on the pour? They hail from Monterey County, of course, and the tastings will be included in your $35 ticket. There'll be plenty to soak in over the three-hour to-do, including "a special exhibit by local photographer Randy Tunnell showcasing the Carmel Bohemian Painters, a new portrait series." Several groups are partnering on the celebratory evening, including Carmel Art Walk, Randy Tunnell, Monterey County Vintners & Growers Association, and Visit Carmel. Is this the October you connect with the quaint cottages, cool creativity, and splendid autumn scene of the ultra-artful, super-painterly place? Find out more now.