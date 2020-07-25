An ‘Outdoor Evening Experience' Debuts at The Winchester

STAIRS TO NOWHERE? Windows placed in the middle of floors? Shadowy corners, doors that open to solid walls, and creaky hallways, the kind of passages that make you check over your shoulder once, twice, or even thrice? The interior spaces of the Winchester Mystery House are well-known for their eerie atmospheric charms, but visitors who have spent time exploring the outside nooks of the San Jose mansion are familiar with the ghostly charms of the gardens. But truly: How could Sarah Winchester's spread of flowers, shrubs, and tidy walkways not also possess the singular allure found inside her home? The exquisitely imagined outdoor area is, after all, adjacent to the famous house. And now you can...

WALK WITH SPIRITS, around the gardens, during a new eveningtime event. The fully outdoor happening begins July 29, and it will haunt the exterior of the Victorian landmark Wednesdays through Sundays. "Social distancing" is key to this new event, and capacity will be limited, take note, so please do read all of the safety precautions before reserving your Walk With Spirits Tour ticket (which runs from $14.99-$24.99). "Guests will roam the expansive grounds of the world’s most haunted mansion while hearing tales of its former and (possibly current!) inhabitants, as well as peer through its many windows and doors to see what might materialize…if they’re open to receiving the signs," shared the mansion. Eek.

IF VIDEO TOURS... are your preference, there are a couple of intriguing Winchester roams that you can enjoy from home, all while helping to support the attraction in this time of partial closure (the interior of the house remains fully closed to guests). Find out more about the videos by haunting this page, but first? Best check the California travel advisories before setting out on this supernatural adventure.