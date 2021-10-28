Andrew Cuomo Charged With Misdemeanor ‘Sex Crime', Court Spokesman Says

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a misdemeanor in what a state court spokesman called a "sex crime" case.

Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for the state court system, confirmed a misdemeanor complaint against Cuomo had been filed in a "sex crime" case in Albany City Court. Further details were not immediately available.

The governor resigned in August after an investigation by the attorney general's office found he had committed criminal sexual harassment.

While the AG's office did not have the authority to charge him for the conduct outlined in its report, authorities in multiple counties have been investigating him since.

Cuomo has steadfastly denied wrongdoing.

There was some initial confusion after a blog first reported the charges against Cuomo, followed shortly thereafter by an Albany Times-Union report that there were no charges and that a warrant had been issued erroneously.