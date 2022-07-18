Anthony Fauci Plans to Retire by the End of Biden's Term

Dr. Anthony Fauci will likely retire by the end of President Joe Biden's term in January 2025.

Fauci has directed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. He has also served as Biden's chief medical adviser since January 2021.

"I have always said that sometime in the reasonable future, I would be stepping down," Fauci told NBC News. "Thus sometime between now and then I very likely will step down and move on to the next phase in my professional career, whatever that may be."

However, Fauci said "no decision has been made" about precisely when his retirement will begin.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.