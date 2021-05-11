Anti-Asian Hate

Anti-Asian Hate Incident Reports Nearly Doubled in March, New Data Says

Among several factors including increased awareness around the issue, the country’s continued opening up as restrictions lifted could have had an impact on the Asian American population, an expert said

Chinatown
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New data on anti-Asian hate incidents reveals some startling increases in reports this year.

The reporting forum Stop AAPI Hate released a national report last week, examining incidents that took place over roughly a year during the coronavirus pandemic. It revealed that the number of incidents reported surged from 3,795 to 6,603 in March of this year alone.

Russell Jeung, the group’s co-founder and professor and chair of the Asian American studies department at San Francisco State University, told NBC News that among several factors including increased awareness around the issue, the country’s continued opening up as restrictions lifted could have had an impact on the Asian American population.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

