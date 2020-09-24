Apple Season Is Blooming Again in Oak Glen

APPLES AND OAK GLEN? In the minds of many Southern Californians, that particular match-up is truly September ™, the ultimate in fruitful fall expression and picturesque cute-a-tude. And, as is tradition, the small, mountain-close village began its apple-focused operations in earnest when September 2020 arrived, with new pandemic safety measures in place for pomme-loving people eager to visit an orchard or pick up a fresh pie in a local shop.

BUT DAYS INTO SEPTEMBER? The nearby El Dorado Fire grew, and eateries and orchards temporarily shut down in the face of the new emergency. Those local businesses are again emerging as the fire has receded from the area, with a recent message on the Oak Glen site: "While the El Dorado Fire did come through Oak Glen the roads and businesses are now safely open. Air Quality at this elevation is much better than in the valley." If you have your heart set on picking up a particular apple goodie, be it cider or butter or cake, you might make sure ahead of time that your favorite destination is open, and what safety policies you should know about ahead of your visit.

A PERENNIAL FAVORITE, the miniature cider doughnuts found at Snowline Orchard and Winery, are back and ready for you to savor. Truly, these little treats are autumn in pastry form, and an apple-crisp SoCal classic. If you've never called upon Oak Glen, perusing the map of the village, before making the drive, is always a fine idea. It's a great way to show your support for a swell spot during this difficult time, a place that's been the apple of so many Californians' eyes over so many happy autumns.

Staying up on California travel alerts? Always a wise idea. Start here before your next adventure.