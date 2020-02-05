Arizona

Arizona Mom Who Allegedly Admitted to Smothering Her 3 Children Pleads Not Guilty

Rachel Henry, 22, said little in her court appearance in Phoenix, aside from affirming her name and date of birth

An Arizona woman who police say confessed to smothering her three young children last month pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder Tuesday, NBC News reported.

Rachel Henry, 22, said little in her court appearance in Phoenix, aside from affirming her name and date of birth. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.

Henry is accused of smothering her three children, who were 3 years old, 1 year old and 7 months old, on Jan. 20.

An initial pre-trial conference is scheduled for March 24. Henry is being held in lieu of $3 million bail, according to online jail records.

