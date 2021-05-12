Beverly Hills

Three Arrested in $500K Wristwatch Armed Robbery at Beverly Hills Restaurant

A Richard Mille wristwatch worth and estimated $500,000 was taken in the March robbery in an outdoor seating area at Ill Pastaio.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Three people have been arrested in an armed robbery at a crowded Beverly Hills restaurant in March. 

The suspects, identified by authorities as members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips gang, were arrested  Tuesday on a federal criminal complaint alleging they committed an armed robbery March 4 at Il Pastaio restaurant. One customer was held at gunpoint and another was shot in the leg. 

The men are charged with one count each of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery. 

"This robbery was the definition of bold and brazen," said Beverly Hills Police Chief Dominick Rivetti.

Witnesses said the robbers appeared to be targeting a man wearing an expensive wristwatch.

"He wanted his watch, and while they were fighting with him, he pulled the gun and the gun shot one of the girls, " witness David Rafaelli said.

The man was held at gunpoint as the robbers took his Richard Mille watch, valued at about $500,000. The rounds were fired during a struggle for the gun, which was eventually dropped on the ground, investigators said. 

The robbers then fled in a black BMW. 

DNA from one of the robbers was found on the robbery victims’ clothing, prosecutors said.

