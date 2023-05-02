Teen Arrested in Stabbing of Students, Ages 15 and 16, Outside Los Angeles High School

A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the stabbings of two students outside Los Angeles High School, and another teen and an adult were questioned and released, police said Tuesday.

The attack was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Monday near the school in the 4600 block of Olympic Boulevard, between West and Rimpau boulevards.

Two teen students were hurt in a "cutting" incident outside Los Angeles High School Monday afternoon. Darsha Philips reports May 1, 2023.

"None of them attended LA High School," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday of the three who were detained.

The teenagers questioned were 14 and 17-years-old, and Moore said the 17-year-old was arrested after being caught with a concealed handgun.

The LAPD said in a statement Tuesday afternoon the 14-year-old and the adult questioned by detectives were released, and it was still unclear what their connection was to the school or the targets of the attack.

The student victims were 15 and 16 years old and suffered stab wounds to the back, arms, and legs when they were attacked by a group of 10 or more people. The injured students were expected to recover from the injuries, Moore said.

The attackers fled from the scene in two cars -- a black Toyota and a red Cadillac -- and Moore said the Cadillac was found by detectives, and in it, a second handgun and two knives.

A motive for the attack remains unclear, police said.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the attack was "another senseless stabbing in our community near Los Angeles High School."

"Our thoughts go out to the two victims and their families," he said. "All of our students deserve to go to school free of fear and full of hope. We must work together to continue to provide safe passages to and from school."

This story was updated at 3:15 p.m. after 2 of the people detained by LAPD detectives were released.